Top news of Sep 1: Demand for air travel picks up, ICICI Bank shares at record high and more

The Centre has hiked the price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today. The demand for air travel has shown a slow but consistent recovery over the last three months with daily passenger traffic in August rising to an average of over two lakh passengers. Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker, on Wednesday reported a total sales of 130,699 units in August 2021. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.
ECONOMY
IHS Markit India PMI stands at 52.3 in August; manufacturing sector activities moderate
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 52.3 in August, down from 55.3 in July, indicating a softer rate of growth that was subdued and below its long-run average. Check what it means for the economy.
Price of domestic LPG cylinder rises by Rs 25; to cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi
The Centre has hiked the price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today. The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 884.50 per cylinder. Check rates for other cities here.
Demand for air travel picks up, offbeat international destinations become popular
The demand for air travel has shown a slow but consistent recovery over the last three months with daily passenger traffic in August rising to an average of over two lakh passengers, a 100 percent jump as compared to June. Continue Reading
MARKET
ICICI Bank market value tops Rs 5 lakh crore, second Indian lender to hit milestone
ICICI Bank shares hit a record high on Wednesday, helping the private sector lender's market capitalisation cross the Rs five lakh crore mark for the first time. It is the second bank that has hit this milestone after HDFC Bank.
Subscription update: Day 1 of bidding for Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostics
Ami Organics' initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed (1.81 times) on Wednesday -- the first day of the bidding process. On the contrary, The IPO of Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has been subscribed 30 percent on the first day of bidding.
Maruti Suzuki total August sales rise nearly 5% to 1.30 lakh units
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker, on Wednesday reported a total sales of 130,699 units in August 2021. It clocked a growth of 4.8 percent this month, as compared to 124,624 units sold in the same month last year. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the carmaker to post sales of 1.33 lakh units in August 2021. Continue reading
YOU & ME
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India; price starts at Rs 35,999
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is officially launched in India today for Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 37,499 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. It is available in three colours - Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. For more information, click here.
Google Search, Maps and Assistant to now offer detailed info on vaccine availability
Google on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week. For more information, click here.
Microsoft to offer free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5
Microsoft will offer a free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5 for its PCs. Microsoft expects all devices that meet the Windows 11 requirements to receive the free upgrade by the middle of 2022. For more details, click here.
INTERNATIONAL
US committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan: Joe Biden
Speaking at the White House, Joe Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan. Continue Reading
OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast
On Tuesday, OPEC+ experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd, potentially building the case for higher output in future. Continue Reading
Does China really have the upper hand in Afghanistan?
China has at least two challenges before it with implications for its security. One, in managing the Taliban itself, and the other in terms of impact on its other neighbours. Continue Reading
INDIA
IMD revises down rainfall in June-September to 96% from 101%
While India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, monsoon rains continued to be weak in July and August. Overall rains were 9 percent below average since the four-month rainy season began in June. Continue Readiing
Bharat Biotech aims to produce 10 crore Covaxin doses by December, says CMD Krishna Ella
India has administered almost 66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Of these, the share of Serum Institute's Covishield stands at around 57.5 crore while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin’s share is less than 8 crore. Continue Reading
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam, Yashi Gupta)