Top news of Sep 1: Demand for air travel picks up, ICICI Bank shares at record high and more

ECONOMY

IHS Markit India PMI stands at 52.3 in August; manufacturing sector activities moderate

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 52.3 in August, down from 55.3 in July, indicating a softer rate of growth that was subdued and below its long-run average. Check what it means for the economy

Price of domestic LPG cylinder rises by Rs 25; to cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi

The Centre has hiked the price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today. The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 884.50 per cylinder. Check rates for other cities here

Demand for air travel picks up, offbeat international destinations become popular

The demand for air travel has shown a slow but consistent recovery over the last three months with daily passenger traffic in August rising to an average of over two lakh passengers, a 100 percent jump as compared to June. Continue Reading

MARKET

ICICI Bank market value tops Rs 5 lakh crore, second Indian lender to hit milestone

ICICI Bank shares hit a record high on Wednesday, helping the private sector lender's market capitalisation cross the Rs five lakh crore mark for the first time. It is the second bank that has hit this milestone after HDFC Bank.

Subscription update: Day 1 of bidding for Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostics

Ami Organics' initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed (1.81 times) on Wednesday -- the first day of the bidding process. On the contrary, The IPO of Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has been subscribed 30 percent on the first day of bidding.

Maruti Suzuki total August sales rise nearly 5% to 1.30 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker, on Wednesday reported a total sales of 130,699 units in August 2021. It clocked a growth of 4.8 percent this month, as compared to 124,624 units sold in the same month last year. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the carmaker to post sales of 1.33 lakh units in August 2021. Continue reading CNBC-TV18

YOU & ME

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India; price starts at Rs 35,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is officially launched in India today for Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 37,499 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. It is available in three colours - Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. For more information, click here

Google Search, Maps and Assistant to now offer detailed info on vaccine availability

Google on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week. For more information, click here

Microsoft to offer free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5

Microsoft will offer a free upgrade to Windows 11 from October 5 for its PCs. Microsoft expects all devices that meet the Windows 11 requirements to receive the free upgrade by the middle of 2022. For more details, click here

INTERNATIONAL

US committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

Speaking at the White House, Joe Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan. Continue Reading

OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

On Tuesday, OPEC+ experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd, potentially building the case for higher output in future. Continue Reading

Does China really have the upper hand in Afghanistan?

China has at least two challenges before it with implications for its security. One, in managing the Taliban itself, and the other in terms of impact on its other neighbours. Continue Reading

INDIA

IMD revises down rainfall in June-September to 96% from 101%

While India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, monsoon rains continued to be weak in July and August. Overall rains were 9 percent below average since the four-month rainy season began in June. Continue Readiing

Bharat Biotech aims to produce 10 crore Covaxin doses by December, says CMD Krishna Ella