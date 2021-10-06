Top News of Oct 6: Coal production picking up pace; India-US discuss Afghanistan, China and more

Department of Telecom (DoT) has allowed a 100 percent foreign direct investment in the telecom sector under the automatic route. The government has been stepping up efforts to deal with the coal shortage.S Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held extensive talks covering the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation under Quad framework and a range of other issues. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty slide 1 percent; PSU Bank, metal stocks drag

Wednesday tracking negative cues from global markets, despite making a positive opening. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 555 points lower at 59,189, and the Nifty50 index plunged 176 points to end at 17,646. The broader markets also slipped as both mid-caps and small-caps slumped nearly 1 percent. Dig deeper Sensex and Nifty, the Indian equity benchmark indices declined almost a percent

Rally in PSU energy stocks defies logic, no fundamental change: Kotak Institutional Equities

State-run energy stocks have been on a roll in the recent past, with stocks such as Coal India, Oil India, ONGC and NTPC giving returns to the tune of 24-35 percent in the past month alone. But Kotak Institutional Securities say there is no fundamental change for regulated utilities and downstream oil firms. Dig deeper

The ‘chips’ may be down, but fund managers are seeing value in auto stocks

The automobile sector has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last couple of months, but that has not stopped money managers from nibbling at them of late. Continue Reading

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Hikes galore: Petrol, Diesel, LNG, PNG, CNG prices raised

Prices were raised all across the board Wednesday as an energy crunch has gripped the markets. The oil marketing companies hiked petrol prices by 30 paise and diesel prices by 37 paise. Read more

Mahanagar Gas also hiked the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 2 in Mumbai region. Read more

Domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. In Delhi, a cylinder now costs Rs 899.59. Read more

DoT issues information allowing 100% FDI in telecom sector

Department of Telecom (DoT) has allowed a 100 percent foreign direct investment in the telecom sector under the automatic route. Read more

Despite additional measures, India's exporters continue to reel under container shortage

Despite additional measures taken by the world’s shipping lines to help India's economic recovery, container shortage continues to haunt exporters. Though not as much as it would have in the absence of the additional measures. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch

Oil hit a multi-year high on Wednesday above USD 83 a barrel, supported by OPEC+'s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally. Continue Reading

Scientists Benjamin List and MacMillan win Chemistry Nobel prize

German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. Continue Reading

Airlines warn erratic global COVID-19 rules could delay recovery

Global airlines on Tuesday wrapped up their first meeting since COVID-19 brought their industry to its knees, voicing optimism about pent-up demand but desperate for governments to harmonize disjointed border rules to avoid slipping back into recession. Continue Reading

INDIA

India's coal production picking up pace, crisis starting to ease, says Power Minister RK Singh'

Coal inventories at power plants at an all-time low have been making headlines for the past few days. On average, power plants have gone for about 13 days and coal is now left for about four days. The government, however, has been stepping up efforts to deal with the coal shortage. Continue Reading

Using ethanol as fuel can undermine India's food security, here's how

India is aiming to achieve blending 20 percent of its fuel with ethanol by 2025 as part of its effort for cleaner energy. The ethanol will be produced by processing sugar. It is estimated that 10 billion litres of ethanol will be required by 2025 to achieve 20 percent blending ratios, triple the current output of ethanol. Continue Reading

Lakhimpur violence: UP CM Adityanath briefs PM Modi on situation

Despite additional measures taken by the world’s shipping lines to help India's economic recovery, container shortage continues to haunt exporters. Though not as much as it would have in the absence of the additional measures. Continue Reading

YOU & I

Technical stock picks: Experts suggest these stocks for short-term gains

Indian share market might have taken a breather, for now, your investments don't have to. Here are seven stocks that experts have recommended for near-term gains.

Festival stock picks: Bet on these stocks this upcoming festive season for handsome gains

As we approach the festive season, Axis Securities have curated a list of stocks that can augur well in the short and medium term. From Hindustan Unilever to Safari Industries, here are the stock picks for this festive season.

NPS vs SIP: Which is a better investment plan?