Top News of Oct 14: CBDT wants you to file FY21 returns quickly; bitcoin takes on gold this Diwali and more

The Income Tax Department asked taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2020-21 (April 2020-March 2021) at the earliest. Reliance Industries Limited topped Indian corporates in the World’s Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes. Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is quickly gaining popularity as an investment asset at the expense of traditional investment options like gold and jewellery. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

WPI inflation for September comes in at 10.66%

The wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation declined to 10.66 percent in September over the same month in the previous year. The inflation is lower than the 11.16 percent recorded in August 2021. Read more

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India down 41 percent in September: SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in India decreased by 41 percent in September, said auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. While Hero Moto’s production was down 32 percent, Royal Enfield was down 62 percent year-on-year, SIAM said. Read more

Souring relationship with Invesco pains me, says Zee's Goenka

Punit Goenka, the MD, CEO of Zee Entertainment acknowledge Thursday Invesco has been an "extremely strong support" to the company and it pains him to see this relationship going sour. Read more

MARKET

HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,259 crore

IT firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,259 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Continue Reading

Wipro shares rise as company posts upbeat growth outlook

IT firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,259 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Continue Reading

Infosys gains 4% as Q2 net profit, sales top estimates; hike in sales guidance boosts sentiment

Shares of Infosys gained over 4 percent during the session Thursday after the IT major reported higher-than-expected net profit and revenue for the September quarter. Dig deeper

INTERNATIONAL

Fed officials: Bond purchases could end by middle of 2022

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022. Continue Reading

Explained: Gig workers' struggle for their rights in UK

No surprise at all that the gig economy in the UK has grown hugely through the pandemic. Couriers, carers, the scooter drivers bringing all those deliveries were hailed as heroes, but they remain mostly unprotected. Continue Reading

INDIA

Forbes World's Best Employer rankings 2021: Check out top 10 Indian companies to work for

Reliance Industries Limited topped Indian corporates in the World’s Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes. Here's a look at other Indian companies that made it to the list

India resumes COVID-19 vaccine export to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran

Coronavirus vaccines have been sent to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran according to the government's decision to resume their supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Continue Reading

FAQs: Who are eligible for termination of pregnancy in India up to 24 weeks?

The Centre has increased the gestational limit for termination of pregnancy to 24 weeks from 20 weeks in special cases. Check guidelines

YOU & I

CBDT urges taxpayers to file FY21 returns quickly

The income tax department on Thursday said more than two crore ITRs for the financial year 2020-21 have been filed so far and the performance of the new I-T portal has "substantially stabilised". Asking taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2020-21 (April 2020-March 2021) at the earliest. Continue Reading

Bitcoin takes on Gold this festive season