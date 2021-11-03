Top news of Nov 3: Covaxin gets WHO nod; excise duty reduction on petrol, diesel and more

State Bank of India (SBI) -- the country's largest lender by assets -- on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 7,626.6 crore for the quarter ended September. On the eve of Diwali, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday announced excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. The WHO said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore as GST compensation to states/UTs

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday released GST Compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states. The total amount of compensation released to the states/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs 60,000 crore. Read more

Govt announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel

On the eve of Diwali, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday announced excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Read on

Govt approves 42 proposals for white goods PLI scheme

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved 42 companies under the white goods Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and expects an incremental production of Rs 81,254 crore and direct employment of about 44,000 people. Read more

MARKETS

SBI Q2 Results: Net profit up 67% at Rs 7,627 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) -- the country's largest lender by assets -- on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 7,626.6 crore for the quarter ended September. That was up 66.7 percent on a year-on-year basis. SBI shares recovered intraday losses after the earnings announcement. Read more

What analysts are expecting from Diwali Muhurat trading and Samvat 2078

Indian share markets will be open for a one-hour special Muhurat Trading session on November 4, the day of Diwali, to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year 2078. In this session, investors usually make token purchases or sales of shares as the day is considered to be auspicious. Read more

Sun Pharma Q2FY22: Focus on core business continues

Sun Pharma reported a healthy set of earnings for the quarter ended September 30. The company’s net profit came in at Rs 2,047 crore for the quarter, exceeding Street estimates by a wide margin. The net profit increased 12.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. Read more

INDIA

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

In a major development, the WHO on Wednesday said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Continue Reading

Dengue outbreak: Health Ministry sends expert teams to 9 states, UTs

The Union Health Ministry has deputed central teams of experts in nine states and union territories to assist them in providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing dengue outbreaks. Read on

Delhi Metro issues new train timings for Diwali

In view of Diwali festival on Thursday, last train services from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro corridors, except Green Line, will start at 10 PM, officials said. On regular days, the last services start at 11 PM from terminal stations. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

How COP26 can help prevent climate catastrophe

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) at Glasgow is a key moment for climate action. World leaders have gathered at the conference to understand and find ways to avert a climate catastrophe. Read on

Gap between US education costs and earnings widens: Report

While the cost of education continues to rise in the US, the earnings of young adults fresh out of college have failed to keep pace with it. Dig more

China asks families to stock up daily necessities

Beijing shoppers stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies. Continue Reading

YOU & I

Diwali stock picks: Ready for Muhurat trading?

It has been a good year for Dalal Street. As investors gear up for the special, one-hour 'Muhurat' trading session this Diwali on November 4, brokerages have shared their top recommendations to make most of Samvat 2078 - the year that begins on the day of Diwali. Read more

Diwali 2021: Check out key financial gifts for your loved ones