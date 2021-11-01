Top news of Nov 1: October auto sales skid on supply chain woes; PM Modi addresses COP26 Summit and more

October has emerged as the best month for domestic air traffic since the resumption of air travel following the COVID-19 ban in 2020. Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai witnessed a double-digit drop in sales in October on account of the global semiconductor shortage impacting production. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that climate adaptation has not got as much importance as mitigation in the international climate debate which is an injustice to vulnerable countries, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

India's manufacturing activities gain further strength in Oct

India's manufacturing sector activities gained further strength in October as companies scaled up production and stepped up input purchasing in anticipation of further improvements in demand, a monthly survey said on Monday. Robust gains in new work aided production growth in October as output and new orders expanded at fastest rates in seven months, while business optimism hit a six-month high, the survey said.

October emerges as best month for domestic air traffic

October has emerged as the best month for domestic air traffic since the resumption of air travel following the COVID-19 ban in 2020. However, the sector still has some distance to cover to touch the pre-pandemic levels.

October auto sales: Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki sales fall; Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland impress

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai witnessed a double-digit drop in sales in October on account of the global semiconductor shortage impacting production. Kia India, Honda Cars and MG Motor also saw a fall in dispatches last month as compared with October 2020.

MARKETS

Nykaa IPO subscribed 82 times on final day

Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 81.8 times on Monday, the final day of the bidding process. The Nykaa public offer, to raise over Rs 5,350 crore, opened for subscription on Thursday, October 28, and closed on November 1.

Nifty won't dip below 16,500, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, of Rare Enterprises believes that the market won't correct more than 10 percent of its value. In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy and Prashant Nair, Jhunjhunwala said he does not expect Nifty to go below 16,500. He added that India is in the early stage of a long upcycle in real estate.

IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit increases five times to Rs 159 crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) -- a unit of the Indian Railways -- on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 158.6 crore for the quarter ended September. That was nearly five times compared with its net profit of Rs 32.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

INDIA

PM Modi addresses COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that climate adaptation has not got as much importance as mitigation in the international climate debate which is an injustice to vulnerable countries.

Centre decides to resume biometric attendance from Nov 8

The Union government has decided to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8.

Australia recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for travellers

The Australian government on Monday recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status against COVID-19.

INTERNATIONAL

Japan PM Kishida surprises with comfortable election win

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday prepared to tackle major policy decisions, including trying to pass an extra budget, after leading his ruling party to an unexpectedly strong election win to solidify his status in a fractious party.

Wait for visa appointment to be longer: US Embassy

The US Embassy in New Delhi has said there will be significant appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories as it builds back from COVID-19-related interruptions.

Fresh COVID-19 curbs imposed in Beijing

The Chinese capital Beijing further tightened measures on Monday to contain the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, asking residents who travelled to other areas of the country that reported a surge to put off their return plans as cases continued to climb nationally, raising concerns about the efficacy of the Zero-COVID policy.

YOU & I

Dhanteras 2021: Here's why you should invest in gold this Diwali

Gold buying is considered opportune during Dhanteras - the first day of the Diwali festival. Purchasing and gifting the yellow metal during the festival is common across ages and income groups, often leading to gold demand reaching its annual peak around this time.

JioPhone Next can be bought at EMI as low as Rs 300; know plan details and how to book