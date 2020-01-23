Top Indian companies join forces to combat climate change
Updated : January 23, 2020 02:27 PM IST
Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said, "Our collective leadership through the ICC will indicate to the world that Indian philanthropy is ready to be a leader in climate action."
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said, "It is clear that the world cannot continue to pursue a business-as-usual approach and nobody can solve the problem on their own.”
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more