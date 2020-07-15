Business Top India, US CEOs suggest reforms to Commerce Minister Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Ross Updated : July 15, 2020 02:50 PM IST Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan urged the US government to recognise the contribution of India’s human capital to the US economy Lockheed Martin President & CEO James Taiclet called for greater investment access for US companies in India Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply