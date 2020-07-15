  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Top India, US CEOs suggest reforms to Commerce Minister Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Ross

Updated : July 15, 2020 02:50 PM IST

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan urged the US government to recognise the contribution of India’s human capital to the US economy
Lockheed Martin President & CEO James Taiclet called for greater investment access for US companies in India
Top India, US CEOs suggest reforms to Commerce Minister Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Ross

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Delhi airport handled more than 20 million pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement