These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 7
Top companies shying away from IIT placement season, says report

Updated : November 07, 2019 01:49 PM IST

Top companies in the country are likely to stay away from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during this placement season.
The firms are staying away this season due to the ongoing economic slowdown.
Some of the top firms, which usually are active participants and offer hefty compensation packages, have either declined offers from placement cells or are yet to confirm.
