Top central banks appear primed to combat coronavirus risk

Updated : March 03, 2020 07:48 AM IST

The reassurances from the world's leading finance officials were the main catalyst behind Monday's global rebound in stock markets.
Powell, Kuroda and Lagarde will also join finance ministers and other central bankers from the world's seven largest economies on a call on Tuesday to discuss the widening crisis.
The virus has spread to 60 countries, killed more than 3,000 people and has upended global supply chains.
