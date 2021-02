A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed climate activist Disha Ravi, who is in five-day police custody in the toolkit case, receive warm clothes, masks, books etc. The court also allowed her to speak to her mother and other family members.

Additionally, the court allowed her to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in the matter.

22-year-old Ravi was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the toolkit related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three new agriculture laws, police said.

The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said the arrest of was made in accordance with the law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old". Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

The data was also deleted, police claimed, adding that Ravi's Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit had been removed. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.