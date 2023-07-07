When will tomato prices come down? Experts say this

Tomato prices in market: A wholesaler in Chennai, told CNBCTV18.com that the average rate "will decrease after 20-25 days".

The prices of tomatoes have not just skyrocketed but they now also cost more than a litre of petrol and diesel in few cities. The unusual spike in tomato prices has not just turned consumers red, but also made them scream: "When will the prices cool down?" While the government said on June 30 that they expect the prices to drop in "next 15 days", experts have a different view.

Devinder Sharma, an agricultural economist, too said the prices will come down in August once the yield rises. He, however, refused to comment on by how much will these prices reduce in coming day and how will it then impact farmers.

Meanwhile, the Kolar APMC secretary warned that price of tomatoes may continue to skyrocket for the next fortnight if the yield continues to be low. She told News18, "The situation could take a turn for the worse as the shortage of tomato yield, coupled with the time taken for the harvest, which is further delayed by the disease, would add up to pushing the price up to even close to Rs 200 kg ."

While the farmers currently enjoy good rates of the their yield, they are apprehensive of a situation when the yield will rise and prices will drop.

News 18 quoted Ranganath Reddy, a farmer who exports his produce to Bangladesh, as explaining: "To grow tomatoes in an acre of land, we need Rs 1 to 2 lakh. We get a yield of 240 boxes approximately in that one acre. Today, we are getting Rs 1,000 for a box and we are able to survive."

"But if the price of tomatoes drops down to Rs 200 per box (meaning close to Rs 13 per kg) due to excess supply of tomatoes in the market, then we will have no option but to commit suicide as we won’t be able to pay to our farms lands," he added.

The rise in tomato prices

A few weeks ago, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg. However, the prices shot up to Rs 100 per kg last week and to Rs 155 per kg in a few cities this week. Several wholesaler and traders cited shortage of supply, low production, damaged yield, high temperatures and heavy rainfall as reasons for these skyrocketing prices.