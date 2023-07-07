When will tomato prices come down? Experts say this

Tomato prices in market: A wholesaler in Chennai, told CNBCTV18.com that the average rate "will decrease after 20-25 days".

The prices of tomatoes have not just skyrocketed but they now also cost more than a litre of petrol and diesel in few cities. The unusual spike in tomato prices has not just turned consumers red, but also made them scream: "When will the prices cool down?" While the government said on June 30 that they expect the prices to drop in "next 15 days", experts have a different view.