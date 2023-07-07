CNBC TV18
When will tomato prices come down? Experts say this

Read Time3 Min Read
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  Jul 7, 2023 5:33:36 PM IST (Published)

Tomato prices in market: A wholesaler in Chennai, told CNBCTV18.com that the average rate "will decrease after 20-25 days".

The prices of tomatoes have not just skyrocketed but they now also cost more than a litre of petrol and diesel in few cities. The unusual spike in tomato prices has not just turned consumers red, but also made them scream: "When will the prices cool down?" While the government said on June 30 that they expect the prices to drop in "next 15 days", experts have a different view.

Ajith, a wholesaler in Chennai, told CNBCTV18.com that the average rate "will decrease after 20-25 days". He said the yield is expected to increase by then with the arrival of Kharif tomatoes. "As the climate changes, we can expect more yield in fields."
Devinder Sharma, an agricultural economist, too said the prices will come down in August once the yield rises. He, however, refused to comment on by how much will these prices reduce in coming day and how will it then impact farmers.
X