1 in 3 Indian households paying over Rs 200 per kg for tomatoes, prices reach all-time high

Tomato prices in India have surged to an all-time high, with one in three households paying over Rs 200 per kilogram last week, according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles. The findings reveal a concerning trend in rising prices and consumer behavior in the face of escalating costs. The survey received over 11,000 responses from households across 309 districts of India.

The survey, aimed at understanding tomato consumption patterns and the impact of soaring prices, paints a grim picture of the current market. 10 percent

of households surveyed reported paying over Rs 250/kg for tomatoes, while 23 percent paid between Rs 200-250/kg. Astonishingly, 17 percent of households have halted tomato consumption entirely since early July due to the steep price rise.

For over six weeks, tomato prices have steadily climbed despite government interventions by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED)

These agencies aimed to stabilise prices by procuring tomatoes from southern states and offering them at subsidised rates of Rs 70-90/kg. The impact seems to have been limited, with last week seeing prices soaring to Rs 250-300/kg in major metros.

All major ec-ommerce platforms were retailing tomatoes in the Rs 200-275/kg. The government supply program instead of gaining momentum is losing the same with no new cities being added and locations in existing cities reducing last week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monthly bulletin expressed major concern about the spike in tomato prices, attributing it to supply disruptions caused by adverse weather and pest attacks. The volatility in tomato prices has historical significance as it contributes to overall inflation and affects the prices of other vegetables in both retail and wholesale markets.

“Historically, tomato prices have been an important contributor to volatility in overall inflation. Its volatility also gets transmitted to prices of other vegetables in both retail and wholesale markets,” states the State of the Economy article in RBI’s Bulletin released on July 17.

Consumer frustration has escalated, with reports of poorly managed logistics for government-supplied tomatoes. Consumers cited long waiting times and a lack of timely information as key issues.

As per the survey, 89 percent of households surveyed bought tomatoes for over Rs 100/kg, and 33 percent of them are paying over Rs 200/kg, indicating the widespread impact of the price surge.

As prices continue to escalate, there is a growing concern that a quarter of tomato consumers may halt their purchases if prices reach Rs 300/kg.