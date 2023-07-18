Steep hike in tomato prices a 'major concern', states RBI bulletin

3 Min Read
"Spillovers from tomato price spikes to prices of other commodities and unhinging inflation expectations remain a major concern. Increasing amplitudes of price spells over the years calsl for improving the supply chains to contain overall inflation volatility," stated the State of the Economy article in the RBI's bulletin.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin took note of the spike in tomato prices, terming it a 'major concern'.
The article, published as part of the RBI's bulletin on July 17, does not represent the central bank's views.
The article, published as part of the RBI's bulletin on July 17, does not represent the central bank's views.
India produces 20 million metric tonne of tomatoes every year, but this year the production dropped by 31 percent pushing prices as high as Rs 100-200 per kg. Petrol and diesel became cheaper than tomatoes in parts of the country. The surge in prices has also led to consumers cutting down their consumption of tomatoes. Eateries such as McDonald's in the north and east India too have removed tomatoes from their cuisines.
However, the Central government intervened on July 16 by selling the tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 80 per kg. Starting from Sunday, July 16, 2023, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram at various points in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jaipur and Arrah. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) are overseeing the sales at these locations.
The RBI staff article added that according to the empirical estimates, retail prices inflation is less volatile than in wholesale rates. It added that even though yearly peaks in tomato prices saw a general rise, the troughs remained largely constant, indicating that the rates do not ratchet up across spells.
There is considerable seasonal variation in rates, given that tomaotes are highly-perishable with a short-crop duration. However, these episodes too are short-lived, the article stated.
"Multiple crop cycles with varying time spans across locations lead to more that one spell of price spike within the same year," the report stated.
The article comes just a week after India reported a 4.81 percent increase in retail inflation for June from the previous month's 4.31 percent. It however remained within the central bank's tolerance range.
A few days later, Citi India forecast the country's July CPI to be 6.4 percent and the August one to be 6.1 percent if the tomato prices continue to remain at the Rs 100 levels. This in turn would put pressure on the RBI, which in its last two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings has kept the interest rates unchanged. The RBI governor has reiterated that this move of the central bank is a 'pause and not a pivot'.
"RBI’s tone at the Aug MPC meeting could affect the market pricing of the first rate cut. A dovish tone would be to 'look-through' volatile vegetable prices, while a hawkish tone would entail highlighting risk from repeated supply shocks. Our bias is to think that the RBI would prefer the first option to avoid unwanted volatility," Citi India said.
