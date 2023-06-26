CNBC TV18
Tomato prices may soon exceed Rs 100/kg mark: Report

By Moneycontrol News Jun 26, 2023 2:27:08 PM IST (Updated)

A 15-kg crate of tomatoes was sold for Rs 1,100 in Kolar wholesale APMC market on Sunday and this is expected to further drive up the price in the retail market in the city soon.

The delayed monsoon and the possibility of weak rainfall in parts of the country is leading to a consistent increase in the prices of vegetables and pulses. The prices of tomatoes — which are in severe short supply — is expected to cross the Rs 100/kg mark soon, according to the news daily – The Hindu. Last week, the price of tomatoes shot up to over Rs 80 level.

A 15-kg crate of tomatoes was sold for Rs 1,100 in Kolar wholesale APMC market on Sunday and this is expected to further drive up the price in the retail market in the city soon, reported the daily.
“The sowing of tomato this year is lower than the previous years, for various reasons. Many farmers in Kolar shifted to beans this year, as the price of beans skyrocketed last year. However, due to deficient monsoons crops have dried up and wilted. The tomato crop in the district may be only 30 percent of the usual,” reported the publication citing Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar.
