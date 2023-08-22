Tomato prices may ease by August end or early September, says Finance Ministry

Tomato prices are likely to decline with the arrival of fresh stocks by the end of August or early September, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly economic review for July released on August 22.

Share Market Live NSE

“Interruption in the supply chain of tomatoes due to white fly disease in Kolar district, Karnataka and the swift arrival of monsoon in northern India caused a surge in tomato prices,” the monthly report pointed out.

The report pointed out that though food inflation in July is the third highest since the new CPI series began in 2014, only 48 percent of food items have inflation of above six percent, and this includes 14 food items with inflation in double digits.

It also noted that items like tomato, green chilli, ginger and garlic witnessed inflation of more than 50 percent. Hence, the abnormal increase in prices of certain specific items led to high food inflation in July 2023.

Also Read | 5000 kg tomatoes imported from Nepal to be sold in UP at Rs 50/kg: NCCF

However, according to the Finance Ministry, the price pressure in food items is expected to be transitory. “The agricultural sector is picking up momentum with significant advancement in monsoon and kharif sowing. The procurement of wheat and rice has been progressing well, increasing the buffer stock levels of food grains to ensure food security in the country,” it said.

The government has already taken pre-emptive measures to restrain food inflation which, along with the arrival of fresh stock, is likely to subside price pressure in the market soon, according to the monthly review.

It adds that the external sector requires a closer watch to strengthen merchandise export growth in the face of slowing global demand. “Services exports continue to do well and are likely to continue doing so as the preference for remote working remains unabated, typically manifested in the proliferation of Global Capability Centres,” it said.

The report, however, says while domestic consumption and investment demand are expected to continue driving growth, global and regional uncertainties and domestic disruptions may keep inflationary pressures elevated for the coming months, warranting greater vigilance by the government and the RBI.