Tomatoes to cost Rs 80 per kg after Centre intervenes to provide relief — Check list of cities

The wholesale prices of tomatoes are set to see a significant reduction after the government of India on Sunday intervened by selling it at subsidised rate of Rs 80 per kg from July 16.

Starting from Sunday, July 16, 2023, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram at various points in cities such as Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Arrah.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) are overseeing the sales at these locations.

The initiative will be expanded to additional cities based on the prevailing market prices in those areas, with tomorrow being the likely starting date.

In a press release on Sunday, the government added that it will expand the sales to more cities tomorrow, Monday, July 17. This, however, will depend on prevailing market prices.

The statement said that the Government of India is "committed to provide relief to the consumers."

As per data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes on Saturday was around Rs 116.86 per kg, while the maximum rate was Rs 250 per kg and the minimum was Rs 25 per kg. The modal price of tomatoes is Rs 100 per kg.

Among metros, tomatoes are going at a rate of 178 per kg in Delhi, Rs 150 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai. The maximum price at Rs 250 per kg was in Hapur.

Tomato prices normally shoot up during July-August and October-November periods, which are generally lean production months. Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates.

