Tomatoes to cost Rs 80 per kg after Centre intervenes to provide relief — Check list of cities

As per data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes on Saturday was around Rs 116.86 per kg, while the maximum rate was Rs 250 per kg and the minimum was Rs 25 per kg.
The wholesale prices of tomatoes are set to see a significant reduction after the government of India on Sunday intervened by selling it at subsidised rate of Rs 80 per kg from July 16.
Starting from Sunday, July 16, 2023, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram at various points in cities such as Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Arrah.
The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) are overseeing the sales at these locations.
The initiative will be expanded to additional cities based on the prevailing market prices in those areas, with tomorrow being the likely starting date.
The Centre was selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi NCR, Patna and Lucknow yesterday where prices were reaching exceptionally high levels.
In a press release on Sunday, the government added that it will expand the sales to more cities tomorrow, Monday, July 17. This, however, will depend on prevailing market prices.
The statement said that the Government of India is "committed to provide relief to the consumers."
As per data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes on Saturday was around Rs 116.86 per kg, while the maximum rate was Rs 250 per kg and the minimum was Rs 25 per kg. The modal price of tomatoes is Rs 100 per kg.
Among metros, tomatoes are going at a rate of 178 per kg in Delhi, Rs 150 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai. The maximum price at Rs 250 per kg was in Hapur.
Tomato prices normally shoot up during July-August and October-November periods, which are generally lean production months. Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jul 16, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations
Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | India's upskilling ecosystem — here's how the roadmap for Indian real estate sector could be set for Amrit Kaal
Jul 15, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read