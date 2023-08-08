Unusual rise in tomato prices led to a bigger monthly price rise in veg thali than non-veg one: CRISIL

A vegetarian thali of Rs 26.3 in June, cost Rs 33.7 in July, while a non-vegetarian thali of Rs 60 in June, cost Rs 66.8 in July, a CRISIL report stated.

The cost of a vegetarian thali increased by over 28 percent in July because of the rise in tomato prices, while the price of a non-vegetarian thali gained comparatively lesser at 11 percent, a CRISIL report stated.

A vegetarian thali of Rs 26.3 in June, cost Rs 33.7 in July, while a non-vegetarian thali of Rs 60 in June, cost Rs 66.8 in the next month. The report attributed 22 percent of the increase in the veg thali rate solely to the tomato prices, which gained 233 percent to Rs 110 per kg in July from Rs 33 per kg in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the lesser increase in the non-vegerarian thali cost was attributed to the price of broilers, which fell 3 to 5 percent in July from the previous month.

The CRISIL report also highlighted that onion and potato prices increased by 16 and 9 percent, respectively, in July, while chili and cumin rates increased 69 and 16 percent, respectively, from the previous month. The vegetable oil prices witnessed a 2 percent fall.

It calculated the average cost of preparing a thali at home on the basis of input prices in west, north, east and south India. For a vegetarian thali, the rates of vegetables -- onion, potato and tomato -- were considered along with prices of cereals, edible oil, pulses, spices and cooking gas. Meanwhile, for the non-vegetarian thali, the price of broilers, inestead of pulses, was taken into account.

