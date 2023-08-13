Tomato prices decline in Mumbai markets as fresh arrivals boost supply

The retail prices of tomatoes in Mumbai have witnessed a drop to the range of Rs 80-120 per kg due to a surge in fresh arrivals. The arrival of the new crop from southern India and various parts of Maharashtra has contributed to this reduction in rates. Traders predict that the prices will continue to decrease significantly over the next couple of weeks.

Wholesale tomato prices in Vashi market were recorded at Rs 50-60 per kg. In various local markets of Mumbai, including Andheri West, Byculla, Khar Market, Bandra, and Dadar-Matunga, the cost of tomatoes ranged from Rs 80 to Rs 140 per kg, Shankar Pingale, Director of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee), told The Times of India.

During the past two months, prices had been on the rise since May. However, farmers had adequate time to sow new crops during this period, which is now contributing to the increased supply. The influx of tomatoes from different regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra is expected to drive down prices further as local produce arrives in larger quantities by the end of August.

While vendors at Khar Market reported selling good quality tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg, consumers are hopeful for a return to the average cost of Rs 25-30 per kg. In contrast, onion rates have slightly increased from Rs 28-30 to Rs 30-35 per kg, and garlic has surged to an exorbitant Rs 360 per kg from Rs 260-280.

Amidst the attention on tomato prices, the soaring cost of garlic has also garnered concern among traders and consumers alike. As the market anticipates more supplies of local tomatoes and a potential reduction in garlic prices, consumers remain watchful for further changes in the coming weeks.