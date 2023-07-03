Centre expects seasonal tomato prices to cool down soon, shortlists 13 ideas for onion storage

CNBC-TV18 spoke to consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh about the recent hike in tomato and onion prices, the government's procurement plans for onions and more.

Tomato prices start declining in August every year during the start of the harvest, after experiencing a seasonal price rise in June-July every year, said Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. He said June to August and October to November are lean production periods for tomatoes.

Singh added that Delhi NCR will not have to wait long for prices to cool down as fresh produce from Himachal Pradesh is expected to reach the region in a few days. The consumer affairs secretary described the local vulnerability of weather as more acute because of climate change, which is why tomatoes across the country are produced in different seasons. Any weather disturbance leads to disruption in supply, especially during the lean period.

Singh termed early perishability as another reason for the seasonal tomato price hikes. To find a solution, government launched a hackathon 'Tomato Grand Challenge 2023' with an aim to develop cost-effective technologies for pre-production, primary processing, post-harvest, storage and valorisation of tomatoes.

Singh also said that the recent price rise that onions witnessed across parts of the country was because the rates increased at the biggest onion market in India at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra. Initially, the prices were very low due to a glut of supply at the beginning of the season, which eventually led to the recent price rise.

He said onion's all-India average price was the same as it was a year ago and he assued its production this year has been almost as good as last year, which was a bumper year — a 319 LMT onion harvest is expected this year compared to the previous year's 324 LMT. He mentioned that the retail prices of onions have not risen above Rs 35 to Rs 36/kg in the last one-and-a-hafl years. The government is also procuring 3 lakh tonne onion as buffer to cater to the supply during the festive season. Of this, 1.5 lakh tonne onions have already been procured, while the remaining is likely to be procured in the next two weeks.

The Centre has also shortlisted 13 ideas to develop cost-effective processes for onion storage. While scientists from the Christ University in Bengaluru have proposed filteration of indusrial waste water via onion peels to make it usable for agriculture, another researcher from IIT Kharagpur is developing a medicine from onion peels to cure lumpy disease in cattle.