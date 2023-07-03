Centre expects seasonal tomato prices to cool down soon, shortlists 13 ideas for onion storage

CNBC-TV18 spoke to consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh about the recent hike in tomato and onion prices, the government's procurement plans for onions and more.

The Centre is expecting the tomato prices to cool down in the upcoming days. CNBC-TV18 spoke to consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh about the recent hike in tomato and onion prices, the government's procurement plans for onions and more.

Tomato prices start declining in August every year during the start of the harvest, after experiencing a seasonal price rise in June-July every year, said Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. He said June to August and October to November are lean production periods for tomatoes.

Singh added that Delhi NCR will not have to wait long for prices to cool down as fresh produce from Himachal Pradesh is expected to reach the region in a few days. The consumer affairs secretary described the local vulnerability of weather as more acute because of climate change, which is why tomatoes across the country are produced in different seasons. Any weather disturbance leads to disruption in supply, especially during the lean period.