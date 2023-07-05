Petrol cheaper than tomatoes in parts of India | Check city-wise rates as prices of veggies continue to soar

In metro cities, retail tomato prices were hovering in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg.

As tomato prices keep soaring across several cities in India, the central government keeps assuring that the spurt in prices is a temporary seasonal phenomenon and rates will cool down soon. The price rise is being reported when monsoon has covered the entire country and several states are receiving heavy rainfall, affecting supply chains, transportation and crop quality.

Around June 25, the tomato prices in many regions doubled to around Rs 100 per kg, as compared to the prices a week prior to this. And, now, the retail prices have skyrocketed to Rs 155 per kg across major cities in the country. Here's a look at how prices fare in many parts of the country:

In metros, retail tomato prices were ruling in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg , with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg/. As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kg. The highest Rs 155 per kg was in Siliguri, West Bengal, news agency PTI reported, citing the data.

Tomato prices soar to Rs 150 per kg in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. A buyer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the price of vegetables has increased a lot. "Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike." He requested the government to intervene and regularise the vegetable prices.

Meanwhile, the retail tomato prices surged up to Rs 140 per kg in the Delhi-NCR region. In Delhi's Safal store, the tomato prices rose to Rs 129 per kg. Mother Dairy's Safal was selling tomatoes at Rs 99 per kg on Sunday. Online retailer Otipy was quoting tomato hybrid at Rs 140 per kg and BigBasket Rs 105-110 per kg on Monday.

"It is very difficult for the common man. We have stopped eating tomatoes. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 129 per kg. The government should think about it," a buyer said.

The local vendors in the national capital were selling tomatoes in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and locality. "We have purchased best quality tomato at Rs 120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at Rs 140 per kg in retail," local vendor Jyotish Kumar Jha in Paschim Vihar said.

A buyer at Pondy Bazaar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, said tomatoes are available in the market for Rs 100-130 per kg. In Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market, tomatoes were sold at Rs 120 per kilogram as on July 1.

However, the Tamil Nadu government's initiative to sell the commodity at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg through fairprice shops has come as a relief. "From today, tomato is being sold in ration shops at Rs 60 per kg...We are happy that the government has started the sale at half the price. We thank our state government for this good initiative," a customer said.

In West Bengal, tomatoes, which used to sell for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg a couple of weeks ago, now costs Rs 130-150. According to reports, the West Bengal government has already taken cognizance of the issue and directed its own retailing network, Sufal Bangla, to deliver fair-price vegetables in the city. Sufal Bangla was charging Rs 115 per kg for tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government said on Saturday its agriculture marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg at 103 Rythu Bazars located across the state to provide relief to consumers. With prices reaching an alarming price of Rs 100 per kg, the Agricultural Marketing Department has initiated the sale of tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg in 103 Rythu Bazars across the state.

"In response to the soaring prices of tomatoes, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken proactive steps to make this essential vegetable accessible and affordable for its citizens," the state government said in a statement.

Also, the state government aims to procure 50 tonnes of tomatoes on a daily basis, ensuring a steady supply of this essential vegetable to meet the demands of the people, PTI reported.

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, a customer was quoted as saying, "...Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes now. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage expenses now."

Petrol cheaper than tomatoes

Cities Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Tomatoes (per kg) Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Rs 140 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 Rs 58 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Rs 148 Chennai Rs 102.63 Rs 94.24 Rs 100-13

The significant spike in tomato prices came as supply was disrupted in the last two weeks from the producing states, where harvesting and transportation have been affected. Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the current spike in tomato prices is a seasonal phenomenon, and around this time, prices generally remain high. The prices are expected to cool down in the next 15 days and normalise in a month.

The price of chilies shoots up

With tomatoes, chilli prices also seem to have increased in several states. Green chillies in Bengal were sold at Rs 300-350 per kg, up from Rs 150 per kg a week ago. Other veggies also witnessed a 30-50 percent price rise, PTI reported on Tuesday. However, the prices of green chilli prices in Chennai retailed at Rs 100 per kg, the Times of India reported his week.

The increase in green chilli prices was due to a significant decline in chilli arrivals, as told by T Muthukumar, a trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Besides chillies and ginger, green peas prices also soared to around Rs 280 per kg, News 18 reported. However, the demand for green peas is relatively low, as many consumers can do without them.

(With inputs from agencies and News 18)