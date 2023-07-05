Petrol cheaper than tomatoes in parts of India | Check city-wise rates as prices of veggies continue to soar

By CNBCTV18.com

In metro cities, retail tomato prices were hovering in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg.

As tomato prices keep soaring across several cities in India, the central government keeps assuring that the spurt in prices is a temporary seasonal phenomenon and rates will cool down soon. The price rise is being reported when monsoon has covered the entire country and several states are receiving heavy rainfall, affecting supply chains, transportation and crop quality.

Around June 25, the tomato prices in many regions doubled to around Rs 100 per kg, as compared to the prices a week prior to this. And, now, the retail prices have skyrocketed to Rs 155 per kg across major cities in the country. Here's a look at how prices fare in many parts of the country: In metros, retail tomato prices were ruling in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg , with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg/. As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kg. The highest Rs 155 per kg was in Siliguri, West Bengal, news agency PTI reported, citing the data.