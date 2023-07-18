Tomato prices likely to soar for another month, says Sanjay Gupta of NCML

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director at National Commodities Management Services Limited, attributes the supply shock to the perishable nature of tomatoes and the unfortunate combination of bad weather and disease affecting the standing crops.

The price of tomatoes in India has reached astonishing heights, leaving consumers grappling with the challenge of preparing meals without this essential vegetable. A sharp surge in retail prices, soaring up to Rs 260 per kilo this month from a mere Rs 20 per kilo in June, has raised concerns among households across the nation.

In response to this alarming situation, the government has taken measures to alleviate the pressure on households by selling tomatoes at subsidised wholesale rates through cooperatives. In Delhi-NCR and some other cities, tomatoes are being made available at a reasonable rate of Rs 80 per kilo . However, this initiative, while well-intentioned, may have limited impact due to the sheer volume of tomatoes required to meet the vast demand across the nation.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director at National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML), attributes the supply shock to the perishable nature of tomatoes and the unfortunate combination of bad weather and disease affecting the standing crops .

Gupta said, “As I said, tomato as a vegetable has a very short shelf life. So, whatever we are seeing is a supply shock which is coming in because of the bad weather coupled with a disease or pest attack in the standing crop in that tomato growing areas.”

The main culprit behind this dramatic price hike is the adverse weather conditions that have plagued tomato-growing regions. As the monsoon season intensifies, excessive rains and subsequent waterlogging have severely impacted tomato crops, leading to supply shortages in the market.

Gupta added, “I believe that this is going to last for another one, one and a half months before the fresh crop starts kicking in. As of now, we are seeing the excess rains happening in the areas where kharif tomato is sown, which is likely to be delayed again. So I believe for the next one and a half to two months we will have to make do with these kinds of prices of tomatoes. After that only we will see some relief.”

While the government's efforts to stabilise prices through cooperatives are commendable, Gupta highlights the logistical challenges in making a substantial impact on prices, considering the sheer volume of tomatoes needed to meet the demand.

As we look to the future, Gupta foresees two more months of uncertainty and higher prices before any significant relief is witnessed. He predicts that prices could even inch higher if the weather in northern India continues to be unfavourable.

Gupta said, “If the rain in northern India continues the way it is, I believe we can see — we have already seen Rs 250, maybe another 10 percent spike can happen before the demand contraction starts kicking in. So, people will move away from tomatoes which will bring down the prices a bit. But I don't see anything less than Rs 200 for the next one and a half to two months.”

While the government is making efforts to provide some relief through subsidised wholesale rates, it may not be enough to significantly impact prices due to the massive demand. Consumers may have to brace themselves for another one and a half to two months of elevated prices before any meaningful decline can be expected.