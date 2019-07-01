#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
To find out monkey fever’s next destination, scientists follow the ticks that carry it

Updated : July 01, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Monkey fever or the Kyasanur forest disease (KFD), is a tick borne viral disease that has spread from wild to people living at the periphery of forests across the Western Ghats.
Over 9000 people have been affected by the disease; several have died. KFD has no cure and only a weak vaccine.
Scientists are now trying to understand if monitoring an area for ticks that transmit the KFD virus can help create risk maps for areas that can help health officials take preventive measures.
