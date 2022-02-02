'...to build Atmanirbhar Bharat,' says Uday Kotak as he hails Budget

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 focussing on healthcare, technology, skill development and infrastructure, top banker Uday Kotak appreciated the incumbent government for "trust-based governance to build Atmanirbhar Bharat ".

He added that he looked forward to building an "open, digital and inclusive India with a 25-year vision".

The Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO tweeted, "Budget: trust-based governance to build Atmanirbhar Bharat. Reposes faith in taxpayers, entrepreneurs, investors. Build an open, digital and inclusive India with a 25-year vision. I am proud to be Indian."

Echoing a similar viewpoint, Jak Kotak, the billionaire banker's son, praised the Finance Minister for not announcing any complex regulations or new tax on labour or capital. The Kotak Mahindra Bank Associate Vice-President tweeted, "Short & simple budget. No complex regulation. No new tax on labour or capital (other than crypto, which is needed). No excessive populism. Focus on investment, infrastructure & digital. The remarkable Indian growth story continues."

Short & simple budget. No complex regulation. No new tax on labour or capital (other than crypto, which is needed). No excessive populism. Focus on investment, infrastructure & digital. The remarkable Indian growth story continues.— Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) February 1, 2022 On Wednesday, Uday Kotak had also tweeted his Budget day view, "Post Budget day view: Capex to grow. Conservative revenue estimates. Factoring uncertain world. Higher borrowing strain. Eyes on monetary policy from here. Interest rates go up. Good for savers, borrowers, investors, issuers, to bet on opportunity to create real, digital assets."

Besides the Kotaks, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, also praised the Budget and called it the "most impactful". In a tweet, the billionaire businessman wrote, "Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…"

During her Budget 2022-23 speech, Sitharaman, citing the Economic Survey, said India’s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 percent, the highest among all large economies. She added that the Budget for FY 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years.