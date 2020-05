The Delhi government said the Centre's decision to extend the national lockdown while allowing easing of many restrictions was a step in the right direction.

"We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare period if coronavirus cases increase," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "But it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent."

Kerjiwal added that the Delhi government will issue the guidelines tomorrow.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Delhi government would likely allow all economic activities except those explicitly not allowed by the central government.

This includes allowing barber shops and salons to remain open and allowing ecommerce websites to deliver even in all zones except the containment zones.

The Centre today extended the lockdown for another 15 days but said it would allow all activities outside of a prohibited list. Movement on people between 7 pm and 7 am remains restricted.