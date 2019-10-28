#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
India markets closed today for Diwali
Asian shares edge up to three-month high, dollar marks time before Fed
Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Tigers highly stressed during the tourist season in central Indian reserves

Updated : October 28, 2019 04:59 PM IST

Stress hormones from tiger scat samples in Bandhavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves in Madhya Pradesh revealed that the charismatic cats are highly stressed during the tourist season compared with the non-tourism period in both reserves.
While the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) stipulates a maximum of 40 vehicles should be allowed in tiger reserves per day, the research team noted that both reserves accepted much higher numbers per day on average.
The study authors recommend more stringent regulation of vehicular traffic, number of tourist vehicles, shifting of artificial waterholes away from tourist roads and reducing other anthropogenic disturbances, including the relocation of villages from the core area of tiger reserves.
