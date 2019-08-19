Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Tigers are vanishing outside protected areas in the northeast

Updated : August 19, 2019 04:00 PM IST

Many forests outside protected areas in Northeast India have lost their tiger populations over the last century, though there is an overall increase in tiger numbers as per the latest census report.
European hunters and native noblemen in late 19th and early 20th centuries played a significant role in finishing off a significant chunk of the tiger population in the region through big game shooting.
Anthropogenic disturbances, poaching, loss of habitat and depletion of prey that was once in abundance in the region are the other reasons cited for the decrease in tiger population.
