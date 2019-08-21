Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Tiger-tiger burning bright: Historical efforts have yielded conservation results

Updated : August 21, 2019 04:10 PM IST

From following an archaic method to adopting a scientific method of estimating the tiger population, India has come a long way over the past decade in tiger conservation, ensuring that there is a steady rise in the population of tigers.
However, Indiaâ€™s national animal continues to face threats from the shrinkage of its habitat, biotic interference, hunting of prey animals, poaching and poisoning.
While a lot has been done for tiger conservation in India over the last 15 years, a lot more still needs to be done, argues former Deputy Inspector General of the National Tiger Conservation Authority S.P. Yadav.
Tiger-tiger burning bright: Historical efforts have yielded conservation results
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

Shifting of terminals at Delhi and Mumbai gives SpiceJet edge over IndiGo. Here is why

Shifting of terminals at Delhi and Mumbai gives SpiceJet edge over IndiGo. Here is why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV