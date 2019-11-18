This is what the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to an MP on what the government is doing to tackle economic slowdown
Updated : November 18, 2019 01:25 PM IST
Replying to a question on economic slowdown by Member of Parliament NK Premchandran in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman in a written statement said that the government has been taking several measures to address moderate levels of fixed investment rate in the economy, plateauing of private consumption rate and a modest export performance, with a view to increasing the GDP growth of the country.
"During the last five years, government has implemented major reforms to build the investment climate in the country for becoming a $5 trillion-dollar economy," Nirmala Sitharaman said.
"Government has also been engaging with various stakeholders to understand their concerns and taking appropriate measures for the economy," she said.
