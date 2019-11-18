This is what the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to an MP on what the government is doing to tackle economic slowdown

The Government is taking various measures to increase private consumption and fuel country’s economic growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to a question on economic slowdown by Member of Parliament NK Premchandran in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman in a written statement said that the government has been taking several measures to address moderate levels of fixed investment rate in the economy, plateauing of private consumption rate and a modest export performance, with a view to increasing the GDP growth of the country.

"During the last five years, government has implemented major reforms to build the investment climate in the country for becoming a $5 trillion-dollar economy," the minister said.

The World Economic Outlook (WEO) of October 2019, projects a significant slowdown in world output and trade in 2019. Yet India, despite some recent deceleration of GDP growth, is still projected by WEO to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries, she noted.

On a question whether the Government has also analysed the impact of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on economic slowdown, Sitharaman said that the GST reform stands out as the most important measure for improving ease of doing business in the country.

"Further, in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report, India’s ranking improved by 14 positions to 63 in 2019 from 77 in 2018 after GST was implemented in 2017,"the statement by Sitharaman noted.

Regarding the impact of implementation of foreign trade agreements and economic slowdown, she said that the Government publishes an Economic Survey of the country on an annual basis analysing various aspects of the economy including trade agreements and state of the economy.

"Government has also been engaging with various stakeholders to understand their concerns and taking appropriate measures for the economy," she said.

The minister further chalked out major reforms implemented during the last five years to build the investment climate in the country such as introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Make in India programme and GST reform.

"Continuous liberalisation has resulted in record and unprecedented inflows of foreign direct investment into the country. And all along government has kept inflation low, fiscal spending disciplined and current account deficit manageable to ensure macroeconomic stability so necessary to sustaining a healthy investment climate in the country," the statement read.