Economy
This is what a writer who tracks global air pollution found in India
Updated : September 12, 2019 05:24 PM IST
India has 10 of the world's 15 most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organisation.
"You could see the pollution shimmering off the headlights," Gardiner says, calling south Asia "the global ground zero for air pollution."
