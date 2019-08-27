This is how BofAML believes the government will utilise the RBI surplus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved a transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crores surplus to the government as dividend, the highest ever dividend doled out by the central bank in its history.

In a press release, the RBI said, “The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government comprising of Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today.”

According to BofAML, the RBI surplus will most likely be used to fund the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalization of PSU banks announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, meanwhile, the balance will likely be transferred to help the fiscal deficit.

Morgan Stanley also believed that the government could intend to use the enhanced transfer to help meet the fiscal deficit. It will be interesting to track the government’s follow-up measures to support growth, however, a big fiscal stimulus is still a low-probability event, it added.

This, in turn, should help to reduce lending rates, while excessive fiscalisation would also cut down RBI open market operations (OMO), it added.

The Jalan committee has recommended a 3-pronged definition of RBI's excess capital, the report said.

Firstly, it has proposed a contingent risk buffer (CRB) of 5.5-6.5 percent, which is far higher than the 2 percent average for BRICS central banks. The RBI board has considered 5.5 percent CRB sufficient for now.

Secondly, it will introduce an expected shortfall (ES) estimation at 97.5-99.5 percent replacing the value at risk to determine risk provisioning for market risk.

Thirdly, With the RBI's economic capital, at 23.3 percent, is in this range, the RBI board has released the entire net income of Rs 1,23,400 to the fiscal deficit as the Jalan committee has avoided defining excess RBI capital in terms of revaluation reserves.