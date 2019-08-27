Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

This is how BofAML believes the government will utilise the RBI surplus

Updated : August 27, 2019 11:49 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved a transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crores surplus to the government as dividend, the highest ever dividend doled out by the central bank in its history.
According to BofAML, the RBI surplus will most likely be used to fund the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalization of PSU banks.
This is how BofAML believes the government will utilise the RBI surplus
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV