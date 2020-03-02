Economy This Canadian city invites Indian investment as bilateral trade with India grows Updated : March 02, 2020 11:32 PM IST The call to Indian business to invest in Calgary was made by the city's Indian-origin Mayor Naheed Nenshi at a roundtable here organized by industry chamber CII. Nenshi is on a visit to India as the head of a Canadian business delegation. Noting that the Economist has ranked Calgary as the western hemisphere's best city to live in, he said that Calgary is looking to intensify trade relations at the state level in India.