  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

This Canadian city invites Indian investment as bilateral trade with India grows

Updated : March 02, 2020 11:32 PM IST

The call to Indian business to invest in Calgary was made by the city's Indian-origin Mayor Naheed Nenshi at a roundtable here organized by industry chamber CII.
Nenshi is on a visit to India as the head of a Canadian business delegation.
Noting that the Economist has ranked Calgary as the western hemisphere's best city to live in, he said that Calgary is looking to intensify trade relations at the state level in India.
This Canadian city invites Indian investment as bilateral trade with India grows

You May Also Like

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement