These states provide subsidies on LPG cylinders to poor families

The Rajasthan government announced that it would provide 12 LPG cylinders a year for Rs 500 each in Rajasthan from April 1 to poor families under the Ujjwala scheme

The Rajasthan government has promised to provide 12 LPG cylinders a year for Rs 500 each in the state from April 1 to poor families covered under the Ujjwala scheme. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally at Mala Kheda village in Alwar district on the sidelines of the party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The announcement comes as the ruling Congress party starts preparing for the Assembly election in 2023.

Rajasthan is not the only state that is providing a subsidy on cooking gas cylinders to families living below the poverty line (BPL).

In October, then poll-bound Gujarat announced that the government would provide two free LPG cylinders to the beneficiaries who have gas connections under the Central government’s Ujjwala scheme. Former education minister Jitu Vaghani had said that around 38 lakh families had LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme in the state. The move would cost the government Rs 650 crore per year, he said.

In June this year, the Goa government started providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families. The state said the move would benefit families whose total annual income was less than Rs 4 lakh. The state government would cover 37,000 BPL families through this initiative. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa had promised to provide free LPG cylinders to BPL families in its poll manifesto.

In May, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved the proposal of providing three free LPG cylinders every year to 1.84 lakh Antyodaya cardholders in the state. The move would cost the government Rs 55 crore annually.

The central government had in May this year announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder up to 12 cylinders for 9 crore poor women who got free connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6,100 crore a year.