These are the first reactions of brokerages to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s measures to revive economy
Updated : August 25, 2019 07:50 PM IST
As the economy goes through a slowdown and with the markets showing no sign of arresting continuing slide, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures on Friday in a bid to stimulate growth.
Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities, said that the announcements will improve the prevailing market sentiment. However, he emphasized upon the need for structural reforms.
Mahesh Nandurkar, India strategist at CLSA, said that the measures are likely to give the economy a short-term boost.
