Economy
These are India’s top 15 Emerging Jobs for 2020, according to LinkedIn
Updated : December 10, 2019 01:01 PM IST
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday unveiled the top 15 emerging jobs in India for 2020.
Blockchain Developer, Artificial Intelligence Specialist and JavaScript Developer take the Top 3 spots on list this year.
Among the non-technical profiles are Digital Marketing Specialist and Lead Generation Specialist.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more