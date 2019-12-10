These are India’s top 15 Emerging Jobs for 2020, according to LinkedIn

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday unveiled the top 15 emerging jobs in India for 2020.

According to the report titled ‘The LinkedIn Emerging Jobs 2020’, Blockchain Developer, Artificial Intelligence Specialist and JavaScript Developer take the Top 3 spots on list this year.

While tech jobs lead the list, non-tech jobs such as Customer Success Specialist, Digital Marketing Specialist and Lead Generation Specialist have also seen significant rise on this year’s list, the report added.

“This year’s Emerging Jobs report is a window into the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain. This strong demand for Blockchain tech talent has put ‘Blockchain Developer’ on top of the list. As automation becomes a reality across industries, the ‘AI Specialist’ is the second emerging job on this year’s list,” said Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent Solutions and Learning Solutions - India, LinkedIn.

Here are the Top 15 Emerging Jobs in India in 2020:

2. Artificial Intelligence Specialist



3. JavaScript Developer



15. Lead Generation Specialist