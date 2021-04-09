There needs to be some control over social media, but not completely in hands of govt: Justice Srikrishna Updated : April 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST The absence of a robust personal data protection law is the reason for such frequent data breaches, says Justice BN Srikrishna. While there may have to be some control over social media, I am not in favour of vesting such control completely in the hands of the govt, says Justice BN Srikrishna. Published : April 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply