The Zee-Oppenheimer deal raises several questions that are leaving investors uneasy

Essel Group sold an 11 percent stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund in a deal worth Rs 4,224 crore on Wednesday.

Why does a promoter sell 11 percent to an institutional investor who already has a near 8 percent stake in the company? That’s a question that has many scratching their heads, because this makes Oppenheimer the largest non-promoter stakeholder in the company with a near 19 percent stake, next only to the promoters who now retain 24.79 percent.

And, if the promoters need to shed any more equity to make good the shortfall in funds required to repay lenders who are still owed about Rs 7,000 crore, this could bring them neck-and-neck. Here it is important to note that the rest of the equity is fairly well dispersed with the next largest shareholder LIC owning about 4.9 percent of the company.

The other big question is why did Oppenheimer agree to buy another 11 percent in the company at a 10 percent premium to the market price? Is there a clear opportunity to exit in the future at a significant premium that the investor foresees? What is that opportunity? Is it just a valuation game, or is there more to it?

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment, clearly ruled out any right-of-first-refusal agreement with Oppenheimer (to purchase the equity when the latter decides to sell) in his interview to CNBC-TV18, but one wonders if there is any other tacit or stated understanding that the investor has with the promoters that gives both sides comfort.

The other statement by Goenka on the promoters not exiting the company, but staying committed to it despite some additional stake sale, as required, also sounds a little tough to take purely at face value. Consider this, with less than 26 percent equity in the company, the promoters can’t now even block a special resolution. And with some further dilution anticipated, it will most likely see the balance of voting power shift to institutional investors — even if they choose to back the existing management. Doesn’t this make the promoters’ position fragile?

The other point to note in the management’s commentary, unlike what the street suggests, was that the strategic option wasn’t pursued because it could not be concluded within the time-frame promised to lenders, not valuations. If that is correct, could a strategic deal still be on the table? Is the management’s current posturing and confidence of remaining in the saddle more a bargaining ploy? After all, the promoters could have hardly been expected to negotiate hard with a sword hanging over their heads. With the sword mostly gone now, can talks resume on a stronger footing. Is that what is keeping Oppenheimer excited?