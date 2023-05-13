The US Treasury just has another $88 billion left to avoid a debt cap

Treasury markets have shifted to price in a default premium for securities maturing around that date.
The US Treasury Department's extraordinary measures to help keep the government's bills paid has declined to $88 billion from $110 billion a week ago. This means that nearly three-quarters of the $333 billion worth of authorised measures to keep the US government from running out of borrowing room has been used up.
These measures are a collection of various accounting gimmicks that enable the administration to keep selling debt even though it has run up against the $31.4 trillion borrowing ceiling imposed by Congress.
A face-to-face meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt impasse produced little sign of movement, but negotiations between staffers are ongoing and the leaders are scheduled to meet again next week.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the world's largest economy may run out of measures to repay its debt obligations by as early as June 1.
If the Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before June 1, the treasury department will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations.
Treasury markets have shifted to price in a default premium for securities maturing around that date. The cost of insuring US debt against non-payment has also soared.
(With Inputs From Agencies.)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read