The US Treasury just has another $88 billion left to avoid a debt cap

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 8:06:10 AM IST (Published)

Treasury markets have shifted to price in a default premium for securities maturing around that date.

The US Treasury Department's extraordinary measures to help keep the government's bills paid has declined to $88 billion from $110 billion a week ago. This means that nearly three-quarters of the $333 billion worth of authorised measures to keep the US government from running out of borrowing room has been used up.

These measures are a collection of various accounting gimmicks that enable the administration to keep selling debt even though it has run up against the $31.4 trillion borrowing ceiling imposed by Congress.
A face-to-face meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt impasse produced little sign of movement, but negotiations between staffers are ongoing and the leaders are scheduled to meet again next week.
