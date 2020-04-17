Economy The US economy has erased nearly all the job gains since the Great Recession Updated : April 17, 2020 10:49 AM IST The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for state unemployment benefits totaled 5.245 million last week. Combined with the prior three jobless claims reports, the number of Americans who’ve filed for unemployment over the last four weeks is 22.025 million. That number is just below the 22.442 million jobs added to payrolls since November 2009, when the U.S. economy began to add jobs back after the recession.