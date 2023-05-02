The US could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, warns Janet Yellen

A White House official told NBC that President Joe Biden has called the “big four” congressional leaders for a meeting at the White House on May 9 to discuss the debt limit.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the world's largest economy may run out of measures to repay its debt obligations by as early as June 1.

This deadline is earlier than what the government and Wall Street has been anticipating.

If the Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before June 1, the treasury department will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations, Yellen wrote in a letter to House speaker Kevin McCarthy, citing new data on tax receipts that forced the preponement of the estimate.