English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsThe US could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, warns Janet Yellen

The US could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, warns Janet Yellen

The US could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, warns Janet Yellen
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 5:23:06 AM IST (Published)

A White House official told NBC that President Joe Biden has called the “big four” congressional leaders for a meeting at the White House on May 9 to discuss the debt limit.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the world's largest economy may run out of measures to repay its debt obligations by as early as June 1.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


This deadline is earlier than what the government and Wall Street has been anticipating.
If the Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before June 1, the treasury department will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations, Yellen wrote in a letter to House speaker Kevin McCarthy, citing new data on tax receipts that forced the preponement of the estimate.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X