The Thought League Season 2: Impact of changing geopolitics and geoeconomics on India

Geopolitics is going through a structural shift and therefore the geoeconomics is also rapidly changing. Power struggles of the future will be on new grounds in a changed environment and digital revolution will play a big role in it. So what will be the impact of this change on India? And, can India take advantage of this opportunity?

In the first episode of Season 2 of CNBC-TV18 and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas present The Thought League, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Dr Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman, India at Boston Consulting Group discuss the changing nature of geopolitics, geoeconomics and its impact on India with CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar.

