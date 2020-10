The recently-announced monetary policy by the RBI and the MPC (monetary policy committee) went all out for growth and was greeted with a 650 point rally by the Bank Nifty and 5-25 basis point dip in the yield curve.

Now that the dust has settled, it may be time to look at the cost of this push for growth in the form of sacrificing inflation targeting. Following are the many shades of inflation that emerge from the policy and the accompanying monetary policy report (MPR):

> 1. The MPR forecasts that inflation will dip to 5.4 percent in Q3 (i.e. the current quarter), then to 4.5 percent in Q4, and remain between 4.1-4.4 percent in FY21-22. Note that the RBI doesn’t expect inflation to dip below 4 percent at any time during the next 18 months. In spite of this, the MPC has maintained an accommodative stance (with one dissenter). Does this mean the MPC has given up its mandate to bring inflation to 4 percent? Has it re-interpreted its mandate to keep inflation between 2 per cent-6 percent rather than at 4 percent +/- 2 percent? Hopefully, the minutes will answer these questions.

> 2. The RBI’s inflation forecast for Q2 and Q1 of the current year has been a case of serious underestimation. In April, RBI forecast that CPI would be 4.8 per cent in Q1 and 4.4 percent in Q2. The actual inflation for Q2 has averaged over 6.8 percent and for Q1, even after making allowances for the broken data, the CPI was well over 6 percent. Given this record, CPI in coming months may also be well over forecasts. Already economists whom we polled expect inflation to remain above 5 percent for the rest of FY21.

> 3. The MPR also dissects the reasons for the high inflation of Q1 and Q2 this year and concludes that 80 percent of the reason for the deviation was the supply shortfall of vegetables especially potatoes due to floods in eastern India and high cost of imported edible oils. But it admits that 10 percent of the higher prices was because of lower rates and high liquidity which pushed up equities. For the forthcoming months, the RBI has promised to generously add to liquidity via open market purchases of government securities and state loans. This seems to imply that the RBI has preferred the growth objective over its inflation mandate.

> 4. India is an outlier as far as inflation is concerned. On Page 92 of the MPR, the RBI has listed the CPI data of emerging economies and developed ones. India’s CPI is a good 2-3 percentage points higher than all EMs. The MPR further admits that India’s median inflation from January-August has been 4.6 percent, against 4 percent in recent years. All this adds to the conclusion that the inflation problem is surfacing rather seriously and could remain persistent given the accommodative monetary and liquidity policy.

> 5. The government too is heading for the highest-ever debt-to-GDP in recent years. The Finance Commission estimates this year's debt-to-GDP at 85 percent and economists say that given the growth contraction and the burgeoning deficit this year, the debt-to-GDP may remain above 90 percent , unless growth can average well over 7 percent. In that case, it will be tempting for the government to allow inflation to run higher, since that will automatically lessen the burden of accumulated debt. In that case, the MPC's reinterpretation of its mandate to keep inflation not at 4 percent (+/-2 percent) but between 2 percent and 6 percent becomes important.