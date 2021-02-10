Business The spectacular rise of SPACs: What’s behind the boom! Updated : February 10, 2021 08:57 PM IST For this year, the SPACs lined up include Butterfly Network (the Bill Gates-backed portable ultrasound start-up) and 23andMe (a DNA-testing start-up). SPACs have to keep the investors’ money in a trust or escrow account till a target company is publicly announced. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply