In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stocks continue 6-year tradition of subdued market reaction to Budget
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar ahead of budget
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

The road to a $5-trillion economy in Budget 2019: Reform, Perform, Transform

Updated : July 06, 2019 01:36 PM IST

The government’s initiative to tap external savings in external currency will ease pressure on domestic savings and interest rates.
On the tax proposals for corporates, the FM has provided level playing field for almost all domestic companies, which will now be taxed at 25 percent if the turnover/ gross receipts is up to Rs 4 billion as against earlier threshold of Rs 2.5 billion.
While Budget 2019 seems to be well thought and has addressed most sectors, it will be interesting to witness its far-reaching impact on the projected sluggish industrial growth and whether it propels Corporate India to spring forward.
The road to a $5-trillion economy in Budget 2019: Reform, Perform, Transform
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV