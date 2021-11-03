The October GST revenue: Impact of pandemic is wearing off

Indirect Tax revenue doing well is an indication that the economy is doing well. It is also an indication of improved compliance, administrative efficiency and effective tax policy measures.

The gross GST revenue for the month of October has touched Rs.1,30,127 crore. This is an 11 percent increase from the revenue of the previous month. And a 24 percent increase from the revenue in the same month last year. This is the second-highest GST revenue collection since GST was introduced in July 2017. This is no mean achievement.

The very detailed celebratory press note issued by the Ministry of Finance has attributed the increase to both these factors. It has highlighted the increase to be proof that the economy is recovering. It also suggests that revenues have done well because of improved tax administration resulting in increased compliance and the ‘multipronged approach’ followed by the GST council.

A broad analysis would suggest that the debilitating impact of the pandemic on the economy is indeed wearing off.

India has crossed the 100-crore vaccine milestone- the second country to do so after China. This is a huge achievement and in the context of the economic recovery, significant. What this means is that large swathes of the population have adequate protection to engage in active economic activity. The daily new infection trends have been steadily falling. On 1st November only 8709 cases were reported.

As a CARE Rating study shows, the growth impulses are strong. The economy witnessed a 20 percent robust growth in Q1 -aided of course by a low base effect.

IIP grew by 11.9 percent y-o-y in August 21. Industrial activity was higher by 3.9 percent over the pre-pandemic level of August 2019.

The manufacturing PMI at 55.9 percent recorded the fastest growth in 8 months. A wide range of sectors is doing well. Consumer durables, drugs and pharma, metals, capital goods, infra and allied sectors have shown strong growth. The growth in the textile sector viz. cotton yarn, wearing apparel, MMF has also been impressive.

Manufacturing PMI would have been higher if the sale of cars had done better. The sector is still recovering from the impact of a shortage of semiconductors.

Services PMI continued to expand in September 2021. While there was a marginal decrease at 55.2 from 56.7 of the previous month, it is still impressive.

All this was reflected in the growth in e-way bills -a sure indicator of growth in manufacturing activity. The number of e-way bills generated was just short of 7 lakh crore in the month of October. April-September 2021 have also seen a growth in cumulative cargo handled-be it at airports or ports or railways.

The other positive indicator was the increasing trend in filing returns. What this also meant was that taxes were being paid in time. The press note of the Finance Ministry attributes this to the ‘policy measures and administrative efforts’

Credit is certainly due to the measures of the GST council. The steps initiated to waive the late fees for filing old returns helped in getting rid of old baggage. It helped in the taxpayer being able to come up-to-date in filing returns. The press report has pointed out the increasing share of current returns.

This has also resulted in the increased filing of the GSTR-1 return. This is the basic return which shows details of invoices. What this results in is ensuring greater discipline in the taking of input tax credit.

The increase in GST revenue is also reflected in the increase in the GST revenue of the major industrial states-Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Yet another indicator of the economy doing well is the steady increase in exports. Exports exceeded the USD 30 billion mark for the 11th consecutive month. This is remarkable given the challenges exporters are facing with a steep increase in shipping costs.

All this has resulted in improved tax buoyancy. It has also meant an improvement in the tax-to-GDP ratio, yet another sure indicator of the economy doing well.

Gross tax-to-GDP which was 11 percent in FY19, fell to 9.9 percent in FY20 and marginally improved to 10.2 percent in FY21 (partly due to decline in GDP). It is expected to be 10.8 percent in this fiscal.

On the flip side, imports have also been increasing. The trade deficit grew to a record high of USD 22.6 billion. This is reflective of the increase in imports of an essential commodity, oil and a completely inessential commodity, gold.

The rupee has continued to slide to Rs 74.94 making imports costlier. The increased exports have meant a handsome increase in export realization. The forex reserves at a very healthy USD 640 billion FY22 are a reflection of this.

In sum, it would appear that things are looking up. The festive season has traditionally been good for revenue. It is very likely that the coming months will continue to witness GST revenue doing well.

Is this the appropriate time to start addressing the elephant in the room? The bringing in of petroleum products within the GST fold which was perfunctorily discussed in the last GST council meeting has to be addressed. Petrol Prices have increased by 54 percent; diesel by 42 percent in the last 17 months. This has an impact on prices across the board. Retail inflation is at 4.4 percent. Wholesale inflation at 10.7 percent. The prices of edible oils, pulses, metals have been increasing. Input costs have sharply gone up.

The GoM which has been constituted after the last GST council meeting to recommend corrections of inverted duty structure, rationalise rates and review exemptions should use the opportunity presented by the improvement in GST revenue to recommend hard decisions. Any such decision will definitely have an impact on the revenue of the Centre and the States. But then there can never be a good time for unpopular but essential decisions which would make GST the reform it was envisaged to be.