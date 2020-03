Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank and Krishnan ASV, lead analyst for banking, financial services and insurance at SBICAP Securities spoke in detail about the steps taken by the country's central bank to fight the economic slowdown because of COVID-19 and the likely impact of the the Reserve Bank of India's steps on the financial sector.

Barua said, “It is focused entirely on the financial sector. Beyond the lockdown and sort of the aftermath, the real sector economy has to be addressed from a policy perspective. I guess fiscal policy will have to take the beat but there are a number of things that RBI can do in order to ensure the flow of fund to these sectors, which these broad monetary measures don’t necessarily address."

"We had this long period when the appetite for what is junk had not been bought and for that RBI has to actively step in and buy and hold the junk because there is elevated risk in the system and unless someone absorbs this risk and I think the RBI is best placed to do this, it doesn’t solve the problem fundamentally,” said Barua in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to him, in order to channel funds to the segment that needed the most and also simultaneously where the sort of risk perception is most elevated, more direct measures are needed. " This was firstly a good move to address a complete collapse of the financial system but a lot more needs to be done, more should come from the fiscal front as well as the monetary front," he said, adding that this first round fiscal effort was really a relief measure but it does not address the real economies need in this kind of scenario beyond the very short-term.

Meanwhile Krishnan ASV said, “Clearly, this anti-virus booster was needed but it may not be sufficient because there is a base case scenario they are trying to work with and if the actual outcome is worse than that then this may not suffice."

"Economic activity will probably remain muted for much longer period of time. This was necessary but the quantum may not be sufficient if the lockdown sustains for a longer period of time,”said Krshnan ASV.

While advising about buys and sells he said with NBFCs, I would be a little careful but within banks, the pecking order of the franchises would not change. "Kotak Mahindra Bank we generally had a sell recommendation because of PUT valuations there but it is that a top class franchise that is now available at a little more attractive price point," he said, adding they would not look beyond 4-5 names right now and that is what they recommend investors too.

"The RBI itself is acknowledging that liquidity is non uniform across the banking system not just the financial systems, so that is a fairly steep statement to be made by the RBI,” said Krishnan ASV.