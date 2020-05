Last night, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore “Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” stimulus package to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. But the arithmetic of the stimulus package has left many puzzled, since the PM said that the numbers would include the liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India, and relief measures already announced by the government. It also includes measures part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana .

If one were to go by the presentation made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the first set of 16 measures under this package, details about over Rs 13 lakh crore of this package become clearer.

The FM’s presentation, which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, shows stimulus totaling Rs 13,21,300 crore has already been unveiled. These include the 16 measures announced today.

Here’s how the numbers stack up.

Part 1.

The Finance Minister had announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the economically weaker sections of society to fight against the pandemic, including direct transfers to women Jan Dhan account holders, insurance covers, 3 months of wheat and other ration, increase in MGNREGA wages, among others.

Other measures included issue of all pending income-tax refunds upto Rs 5 lakh, and a special refund and drawback disposal drive for all pending claims, totaling Rs 18,000 crores.

In addition, the government has also announced Rs 15,000 crore towards an Emergency Health Response package.

These total Rs 2,03,000 crore.

Part 2.

The second part includes the measures undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India. In March, RBI said it released Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the system by reducing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), another Rs 1,00,050 crore via the first round of Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) for investment in investment-grade papers.

Thereafter, RBI announced Rs 50,000 crore worth of TLTRO 2.0 focused on NBFCs, most of which remain unsubscribed by banks as of now. It also increased the bank’s limit for borrowing overnight under the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), allowing the banking system to avail an additional Rs 1.37 lakh crore of liquidity at the reduced MSF rate.

In April, RBI announced a special refinance facility of Rs 50,000 crores via SIDBI, NABARD and NHB for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs, followed by a special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 cr for Mutual Funds. Again, large parts of these lifelines have not been utilised by banks yet.

This second part comprising of RBI’s measures totals Rs 5,24,050 crore.

Part 3.

The third part comprises of the 16 measures announced by the Finance Minister today.

These include Rs 3 lakh crore via the collateral free automatic loans for businesses including MSMEs, another Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs. The FM also announced Rs 50,000 crore of equity infusion for MSMEs through a Fund of Funds.

Liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 crore to over three lakh firms through Employee Provident Fund support, another Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees via reduced EPF contribution.

For NBFCs, Finance Minister Sitharaman also announced a Rs 30,000 crore liquidity scheme through which investments can be made in primary and secondary market transactions in investment-grade debt paper issued by NBFCs, MFIs or HFCs, fully guaranteed by the government of India. Rs 45,000 crore support to NBFCs via a partial credit guarantee scheme was also announced.

Rs 90,000 crore has been earmarked for power distribution companies (DISCOMs), and Rs 50,000 crore liquidity is proposed to be released through rate reductions in Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)/Tax Collection at Source (TCS).

These 16 measures announced by the FM today total Rs 5,94,250 crore.

Summary

Adding parts 1, 2 and 3, we get to a total of Rs 13,21,300 crore, leaving details about the remaining Rs 6,78,700 crore of the total Rs 20,00,000 crore package left to be revealed.